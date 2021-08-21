'We don’t have to be scared of anyone' - Lynn star Omotayo

Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021

Gold Omotayo insists the Linnets are afraid of no one as they begin a ‘proper’ National League season.

The Walks will fully open its gates for the first time since the home game against Guiseley on March 14, 2020 when 1,432 fans saw the final game that season as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Southend, just relegated from League Two and one of the favourites for a swift return, head to Norfolk on Saturday.

Omotayo has looked sharp in pre-season as he builds a relationship with strike partner Junior Morias – on and off the pitch.

“I am feeling good,” he said. “Ready and sharp and obviously all the lads feel the same way and we are ready to go.

“Obviously it is the first time King’s Lynn have been full-time but I think everyone has adapted and we are doing the right things.

“We have shown that in the training sessions, it’s been good, the intensity has been up there so I am very confident we are going to have a good performance on Saturday.

“It is going to be a good test, but it is the first game of the season, we have nothing to lose and I feel confident in our ability, in our team so we don’t have to be scared of anyone.

“It doesn’t matter what side is against us, we play our game. We are at home – we are not scared of anyone, we will play our game and if we are on it we can give anyone a game in this league.”

In seven pre-season games, Omotayo has notched five goals and Morias three – a return manager Ian Culverhouse would be more than happy to see repeated in the league.

“Me and Junior, we get along very well off the pitch as well, so I am very confident we will link up well,” said Omotayo. “You saw that in a few games so far, especially Peterborough when we linked up very well and I think we are ready to go.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the fans, they will give us a massive push, a massive boost and that will be very helpful for us and a good start to the season.”



