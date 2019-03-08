Liam Walsh - back in business with third-round stoppage

Liam Walsh is back - and in style.

The Cromer fighter ended a two-year absence from the ring with a third-round stoppage of Nicaraguan visitor Reynaldo Cajina in Brentwood on Saturday.

"It's great to be back," said the 32-year-old. "I've been sparring for the last two years. It's not the same but I've been sparring.

"The one thing I did was tense up too much.

"He came to stink the gaff out and my fans were going crazy because they wanted to see some action so I was getting over-eager and wanting to swing. That was my biggest fault."

Walsh - who once again saw opponents drop out before Cajina stepped in - is looking for more meaningful fights, and plenty of them, with July the expected next outing.

"The whole object of all this is to get him out again," said trainer Graham Everett.

"If Liam Walsh does not fight he is not in the rankings. It was a dress rehearsal, a run out - he had to have a training camp, he had to make weight, he had all the frustrations leading up to the fight, but that said he is now active again, he is in the rankings so something is going to happen.

"Nothing was going to happen if he wasn't an active boxer, we found that out over the last two years.

"Nobody has given him anything - he now has to get himself active, and he will do. He will be boxing again probably in July.

"We are looking at regular fights under MTK. He is back - that is all there is to be said.

"I am just pleased he is back - as his trainer I am absolutely delighted to see him back again. He didn't look like a 32-year-old man in there. He looked so trim, so sharp, so focused and it doesn't matter who he fought, he would have fought King Kong, he will fight anybody.

"Those hard fights are coming soon enough. We have been round boxing a long time, we know what is going to come. Big fights are going to come, 50-50 fights are going, so he needed that.

"Norwich City don't play Manchester United in pre-season friendlies - it is all about the dress rehearsal, the run-out, making the scale and everything else.

"Those boxes are ticked and he is happy and the fans whop travelled down to Brentwood were buzzing.

"We are all excited in Norwich at the moment - it is a great period for Norfolk sport."