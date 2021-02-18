News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Walsh out of British title bid as he recovers from Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:47 PM February 18, 2021   
Cromer's Liam Walsh v Maxi Hughes at York Hall

Liam Walsh on his way to victory over Maxi Hughes, who has now stepped in to replace the Cromer fighter for the British lightweight title fight next month - Credit: Mark Hewlett

Norfolk boxer Liam Walsh has been forced to pull out of his British lightweight title bid because he is still recovering from Covid-19.

Walsh was due to have faced Paul Hyland Jnr in Bolton on March 19 for the vacant title.

Max Hughes has stepped in to replace the Cromer fighter.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: "It's fantastic that Maxi Hughes is stepping up to take on Paul Hyland Jnr for the British lightweight title. Maxi has dreamed his whole life of becoming British champion, and now has his chance. 
"It's a shame that Liam Walsh is unable to fight, but full credit to Maxi for stepping up, and for Paul Hyland Jnr for taking the fight. It's a brilliant 50-50 battle and one that I can't wait for. "

Walsh's last outing, in November 2019, was a unanimous points decision win over Hughes at York Hall.

Boxing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus | Updated

Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
mill tower for sale

Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus