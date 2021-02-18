Walsh out of British title bid as he recovers from Covid-19

Published: 5:47 PM February 18, 2021

Liam Walsh on his way to victory over Maxi Hughes, who has now stepped in to replace the Cromer fighter for the British lightweight title fight next month - Credit: Mark Hewlett

Norfolk boxer Liam Walsh has been forced to pull out of his British lightweight title bid because he is still recovering from Covid-19.

Walsh was due to have faced Paul Hyland Jnr in Bolton on March 19 for the vacant title.

Max Hughes has stepped in to replace the Cromer fighter.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: "It's fantastic that Maxi Hughes is stepping up to take on Paul Hyland Jnr for the British lightweight title. Maxi has dreamed his whole life of becoming British champion, and now has his chance.

"It's a shame that Liam Walsh is unable to fight, but full credit to Maxi for stepping up, and for Paul Hyland Jnr for taking the fight. It's a brilliant 50-50 battle and one that I can't wait for. "

Walsh's last outing, in November 2019, was a unanimous points decision win over Hughes at York Hall.