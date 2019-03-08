Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Walsh wants ring return in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:42 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 18 March 2019

Ryan Walsh and twin Liam, right, in the gym Picture: Mark Hewlett

Ryan Walsh and twin Liam, right, in the gym Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

Liam Walsh has put Norwich at the top of his wish list as he plots his return to boxing.

The 32-year-old has never fought in his adopted city, but a new management deal with MTK Global and a new start after almost two years out could see him and twin brother Ryan headline a major fight night here.

“I am hoping I will be out in May, June the latest, and I would love to come to Norwich at some stage, which we have discussed,” he said.

“It could happen, it’s not out of the question – with other promoters it is not possible, they are just not coming to Norwich, but MTK could quite easily come to Norwich. We have spoken about it and while it may not be next for, it will at some point.

“I have asked for Norwich primarily as a first option and if not, then York Hall.

“York Hall is more than do-able, Norwich is do-able as well.”

A likely venue would be the Norfolk Showground, which has staged boxing events before, and would accommodate bigger crowds than the local fight night venues.

Liam hasn’t fought since an unsuccessful world title challenge against Gervonta Davis in May 2017, while Ryan is currently British featherweight champion – and faces a defence against Chatteris’s Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill, the date and venue yet to be announced.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Fake emails set up in name of anorexic Wymondham teenager taunt sister over her death

Ellie Long of Wymondham, right, with her sister Hannah. Picture: Nicki Long

Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists