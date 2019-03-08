Walsh wants ring return in Norwich

Ryan Walsh and twin Liam, right, in the gym Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Liam Walsh has put Norwich at the top of his wish list as he plots his return to boxing.

The 32-year-old has never fought in his adopted city, but a new management deal with MTK Global and a new start after almost two years out could see him and twin brother Ryan headline a major fight night here.

“I am hoping I will be out in May, June the latest, and I would love to come to Norwich at some stage, which we have discussed,” he said.

“It could happen, it’s not out of the question – with other promoters it is not possible, they are just not coming to Norwich, but MTK could quite easily come to Norwich. We have spoken about it and while it may not be next for, it will at some point.

“I have asked for Norwich primarily as a first option and if not, then York Hall.

“York Hall is more than do-able, Norwich is do-able as well.”

A likely venue would be the Norfolk Showground, which has staged boxing events before, and would accommodate bigger crowds than the local fight night venues.

Liam hasn’t fought since an unsuccessful world title challenge against Gervonta Davis in May 2017, while Ryan is currently British featherweight champion – and faces a defence against Chatteris’s Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill, the date and venue yet to be announced.