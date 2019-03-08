Search

Delight for Norfolk boxer Liam Walsh as he targets European crown

PUBLISHED: 14:41 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 15 September 2019

Liam Walsh at the gym with trainer Jon Thaxton Picture: Chris Lakey

Norfolk's Liam Walsh has a chance to regain the WBO European lightweight title when he faces Maxi Hughes at York Hall on November 9.

The 33-year-old will be making his second 'comeback' appearance after a two-year absence from the ring.

Nowadays he and twin brother Ryan are under the management of MTK Global and it is their fight night - which is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US - when Liam will be hoping to continue his return to the world rankings.

"I'm buzzing to be coming back and fighting for a title," said Walsh. "My deepest thanks to MTK Global, who have invested in me and are doing everything they said they were going to do for me.

"They believe in me and Ryan and we're over the moon. I'm half-kicking myself I didn't join them five or six years ago. They told me I'd be fighting for titles in no time and here we are!

"Maxi Hughes is an opponent I've kept an eye on for a long time. Me and my brothers were at York Hall a few years ago when he fought Martin J Ward. We always keep an eye on people around our weight.

"He also fought Scott Cardle and I know quite a lot about him. He's a good, honest fighter and I'm looking forward to facing him.

"I've won this WBO European title before. I beat an Italian called Domenica Urbano on the undercard of David Haye versus Dereck Chisora at Upton Park for it. It turned out well because I won it that night and defended it against Scott Harrison.

"Winning this fight will get me a top-15 ranking, which is very important."

Liam's return to the ring came on in May when he stopped Reynaldo Cajina in the third of the scheduled eight rounds.

British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh puts his title on the line in MTK's pioneering Golden Contract tournament next month. The eight-man event kicks off October 4, when the quarter-finals of the featherweight division take place at York Hall.

Fighters will not know their opponents until fight week. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer. The winner will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world's leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

