Liam Walsh gets a date for his return to the ring

Liam Walsh has a return fight at Brentwood on May 11 Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

Liam Walsh says he will make a conscious effort to take more risks when he makes his ring return in May.

The Cromer boxer’s management company, MTK Global, have confirmed Walsh will fight for the first time in two years when he appears at Brentwood on May 11.

Walsh’s last appearance was in May 2017 when he lost for the only time in his career, to Gervonta Davis in a world super-featherweight title challenge.

And the 32-year-old insists that far from being ‘gun shy’ on his reappearance, there will be a new Liam Walsh on view.

“I am the complete opposite,” said Walsh. “I have nothing to lose. I haven’t fought for two years and before that I had to be cautious because any little mistake would derail my path towards a world title.

“Well, I am not on that path any more. I am on a path to fight the very best people I can and enjoy fighting as much as I possibly can, which means you will actually see the complete opposite – you will see me take a lot more risks. I will be more value for money, I will be more entertaining. I want to be taking risks and having a swing with people.

“I will obviously box smart at points because first and foremost you have to look after yourself, it is still a dangerous game.”

The fight announcement comes hot on the heels of MTK agreeing a deal with Walsh and twin brother Ryan.

“I am well excited about it,” he said. “They are true to their word straight away. I spoke to them and they said they’d put me on this show – I signed less than three weeks ago and straight away I have a fight. I can’t wait to get going, knowing that there is now a structure to what I am doing.”

“Absolutely delighted with this,” said trainer Graham Everett, who also has Aylsham’s Scott Moises on the Brentwood bill.

“A massive thankyou to MTK for getting this all sorted. It is a huge opportunity for Liam to get back in the mix. Everything coming from MTK is positive and we are all really excited about the future.

“I am sure Liam is going to be busy with at least a couple of fights before the summer. That’s what he needs, to get busy again and let’s get him in the title picture again. He lives the life, age doesn’t matter with Liam and he hasn’t really been out of the gym so we are on and we can’t wait.”