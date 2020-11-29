Norfolk boxer Liam Walsh to get a shot at British lightweight title

Published: 11:22 AM November 29, 2020

Norfolk’s Liam Walsh is aiming to become a two-weight British champion in the new year.

Walsh – a one-time super-featherweight title holder – is stepping up to lightweight and will fight Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant crown on Friday, February 19.

“I’m grateful to be fighting so early in the new year especially with the current conditions,” said Walsh, beaten only once in 24 outings. Big shout out to MTK Global for continuing to put shows on in these hard times.

“I was pencilled in to fight in March this year but the show eventually got pulled due to the coronavirus. It’s been frustrating not fighting but on the positive side I’ve managed to train throughout and spend time with my family, and now I’m ready for this fight.

“I know a lot about Paul Hyland Jnr. He is someone I’ve always kept an eye on as I thought our paths might cross one day. I’m expecting a very hard fight.”

Hyland Jnr said: “I’m very excited to have a date and a shot at the British title again. I’ve got this chance to be back in the ring against Liam Walsh, so I can’t wait.

“Walsh is a world level fighter and is a former British and Commonwealth champion, so he’s very good, but I’m confident for this fight.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to announce the date for this tremendous fight between Liam Walsh and Paul Hyland Jnr for the British lightweight title.

“Liam has been desperate for a big fight for a while, so it’s great to get him in the ring with Paul Hyland Jnr, who will provide a serious test for him.

“It’s our second massive event announced for 2021, following on from the great show taking place in January that features Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor for the European title, and Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne for the Commonwealth title, so we can’t wait to kick off the year in style.”

Walsh's two brother Ryan is in action on Wednesday night when he faces Jazza Dickens in the final of the Golden Contract bantamweight competition - an event that was due to have been held in September but was postponed after the Liverpool fighter contracted coronavirus. The event is being held in a purpose-built studio in Wakefield and is live on Sky Sports.



