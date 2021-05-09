Hot-shot Jackson returns to Norfolk

Published: 12:00 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM May 9, 2021

Norwich United have signed popular striker Liam Jackson club for a second time.

Always a fans' favourite, Jackson had four successful years with United before joining Leiston, where he scored eight goals in 12 appearances in the curtailed 2020/2021 season.

"I am very pleased to have signed for Norwich United once again, a club very close to my heart," said Jackson.

"I return following a spell at Leiston which helped me develop as a player and I will be returning to Norfolk a better all-round player. I have enjoyed a break during the lockdown but I begin my pre-season now with my focus and determination set on helping the Planters get promotion in 2021/2022."

Another big draw to return to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side was the current management team, spearheaded by Steve Eastaugh.

You may also want to watch:

"I have had inquiries from around Norfolk, but when Steve contacted me and offered me the opportunity to return, it was an absolute no brainer," he said. "I had to say yes.

"Steve signed me for my first spell at the club and we have a great working relationship which will hopefully bring continued success in the new season."

Eastaugh added: ''This is a significant signing for the club and our thanks go to the chairman for supporting us to make this happen.

"We know what we are getting with Liam with his goals and his work ethic, but most importantly we know he has the character and mentality of what we expect from a Norwich United player.''

In the Norfolk Senior Cup, Gorleston will play Mulbarton Wanderers in the final after a couple of surprise results at the weekend. Gorleston were 3-2 winners at Dereham Town, while Wanderers thumped Wroxham 4-0.

Gorleston went ahead two minutes into first-half stoppage time through Chris Henderson, but it was all square on 53 minutes when Adam Hipperson converted a penalty. The Greens went in front for a second time 10 minutes later through Peter Lambert, but with eight minutes remaining the visitors levelled again through Toby Hilliard before Henderson won it for Gorleston two minutes into added time.

Danny Beaumont (two), Sam Whiting and Ben Thompson scored the goals which earned Wanderers their place in the final.











