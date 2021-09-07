News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Lady Luck steps in for Norwich fighter Goddard

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:50 PM September 7, 2021   
Liam Goddard on the front foot against Liam Hallett Picture: Mark Hewlett

The title show goes on for Norwich boxer Liam Goddard - Credit: Mark Hewlett

Norwich boxer Liam Goddard's hopes of a maiden title shot have been rescued after late drama ahead of boxing's return to the city next week.

Goddard had been preparing to face Curtis Felix Jnr at The Halls in Norwich a week on Friday, only for his opponent to pull out after contracting Covid.

But just as the worst possible news for a small hall show was sinking in, up stepped Lady Luck - with a new opponent for the vacant Southern Area welterweight title fight.

Goddard will now face Faheem Khan, who was due to fight an eliminator for the very same title - only for his opponent to suffer the same fate and be forced out by a positive Covid test.  

It means the show goes on - much to the relief of Goddard, trainer Graham Everett and promoter Mervyn Turner.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a lot of hard work and then a stroke of luck which played a huge part in saving the show," said Turner. "These boxers have been out of action for 18 months and for Liam it is his first title contest so he has been training with that goal in mind."

Exeter fighter Khan has won 14 and lost 11, but significantly, has five wins in his last six outings. Goddard has won all seven of his pro fights.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
  3. 3 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  1. 4 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  2. 5 'A lot more work to do' - Piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival
  3. 6 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
  4. 7 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
  5. 8 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved
  6. 9 Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation
  7. 10 Grandfather left beaten and brusied in 'terrifying' raid on home

The change of opponent has meant a changer in approach: Khan is a southpaw, while  Felix is orthodox - although Goddard had had plenty of sparring with southpaw Ryan Walsh in the Norwich gym.

“We have been training hard for Curtis Felix Jnr so all of our preparation work has been around that," said Everett. "Khan has been in training for a 10-round fight on the 18th so he will be prepared and certainly up for this opportunity which was presented to him."

Goddard says he is grateful to still have a fight.

"Training camp has gone great for me and I am expecting a big crowd on the night as I am blessed with fantastic support," he said. "It's a new opponent but the same target and will be the same outcome."

The show also features the unbeaten Owen Blunden, national amateur standout Emma Dolan, making her pro debut, Mikkie Webber Kane, from Gorleston and Ipswich debutant Frankie Davey.

Boxing
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
banksy cromer alain mansfield

Norfolk Live

Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon