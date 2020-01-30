Search

Advanced search

'He puts me through hell' - Norwich boxer on Jon Thaxton's fitness regime

PUBLISHED: 10:59 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 30 January 2020

Norwich's unbeaten Liam Goddard is back in the ring at the end of February Picture: Mark Hewlett

Norwich's unbeaten Liam Goddard is back in the ring at the end of February Picture: Mark Hewlett

Archant

Norwich boxer Liam Goddard says he is reaping the benefits of local sponsorship - even though it is putting him through hell at times.

The 23-year-old is spending more time at the gym and less time at work as he bids to extend his winning run to seven when he returns to the ring next month.

It means valuable extra hours under the watchful eyes of trainer Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton, whose fitness regime is full on, to say the least.

"I have two main sponsors who allow me to have two extra days in the gym each week," said Goddard. "Clean & Coat allow me my Mondays off when I get two sessions in at the gym, and they can be tough, really tough, doing bag circuits with Jon. He puts me through hell.

"I timed it and it was just under an hour on bag circuits, doing different combinations and you get minutes of solid punching, working it down to 30 seconds, then 20 seconds and taking it back up to a minute. It hurts, really hurts."

Sponsorship from Breckland Lodge accounts for Tuesdays at the Norwich gym, when sparring and work with Darran Bunn is on the timetable.

"Sparring is a joy after Jon," laughed Goddard. "I sparred with Joe Steed this week and I find him awkward. He has a good stance and sparring him means I learn a lot more than sparring with someone I am comfortable up against. Joe challenges you and that means I can only learn from it."

Goddard's day job as a precision engineer with Rackheath firm KM Engineering is now part-time, thanks to the sponsorship.

"Having those two extra days is making a massive change, in fitness and technique and I am feeling really good," he said.

So can two extra days be enough to help achieve a dream that is building after half a dozen outings?

"I think so. More time in the gym means more time learning," he said. "If I was only training twice a week I am not going to get where I want to be."

Goddard will have another noisy following, led by cheerleader grandfather Paul, when boxing returns to The Halls on February 28 on a bill that also features Michael Walsh, Steed, Connor Vian, Owen Blunden, Bernardo Marime and Stevi Levy.

