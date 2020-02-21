Kerr nets two-year deal with Stars and takes over as the new skipper

Lewis Kerr in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Lewis Kerr has landed his dream job - as King's Lynn captain!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerr has taken over from former British champion Robert Lambert who is happy to hand over the armband as he has a hectic racing schedule and wants to focus on keeping his No.1 spot in the team.

Kerr, 29, has been a club asset since 2010 - when he made his debut for the Young Stars before going on to become the team captain.

He then had a brief spell as the senior Stars skipper in the second half of last season while Lambert was sidelined through injury.

The Stars management have shown their faith in the Dersingham-based rider by not only giving him the full-time captaincy, but also a two-year contract.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a very proud moment and an honour for me," said Kerr. "If someone would have said to me when I first started that I'll be in the Premiership with King's Lynn and that I would also be captain, I wouldn't have believed them.

"Robert has an awful lot on and he is a busy guy so it made sense to everyone that I would take over. I am available all the time because I am not flying in and out of different countries, and I am local too which will hopefully be a big benefit for the club.

"I was always the captain when I was a youngster going through my football which I enjoyed, and then I was obviously captain for the Young Stars and I did a good job there too. Even when you look at this past season when I was captain it brought the best out of me.

"If some nights don't go to plan with how I want it to then I need to lead by example in other areas like getting the boys going with setups and things like that.

"It is huge to be given a two-year contract. It is nice to have that security knowing that I am going to be here for the next two seasons with sponsors and things like that. I am really excited to be able to make plans going into next year.

"There is also a plan for me to have a testimonial in 2021 which will hopefully be one of the first meetings of the season and I am really excited about that. It is crazy to think that I signed as an asset for King's Lynn ten years ago!"

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: "Lewis showed last season that he was very capable leading the side while we were without Robert Lambert and we had a good record under his leadership. We then decided to give Lewis a chance as the full-time skipper which means that Robert can now focus on his job as our no.1."