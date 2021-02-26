Kerr's back on the saddle for Stars

Published: 6:00 AM February 26, 2021

Lewis Kerr has completed his return to King’s Lynn by triggering a fresh two-year deal.

Kerr has also been confirmed as skipper, the role he was lined up for in 2020 before the season was cancelled.

Kerr, 30, showed a renewed confidence last year with a string of fine individual performances, despite the lack of league racing.

And it appears his enthusiasm for the sport hasn’t been dampened as he now links up with fellow Brits Craig Cook, Lewis Bridger and Ryan Kinsley at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“The four meetings I did last year went incredibly well," said Kerr. “I want to take that into the season with the Stars leading them as captain on a two-year deal.

“I’m fitter than I was in September and October last year so hopefully that will play a big part in it. I am just excited for it now as it has been a long time and I am just desperate to get out there.

“I think the team we have got this year looks fantastic from reserve up to Craig Cook at number one so I think we’ll have a line-up where we all get on incredibly well and we’ll all be enjoying our speedway which we will be able to show everyone on track.”

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt added: “Having Lewi back for the next two years is fantastic.

“He’s a local lad and again he is someone who I have had a lot of involvement with over the years with the Young Stars and then helping him get his first clubs in the old Premier League too.

“We have been through a fair number of things together, but to have him back at the club is great and he will be a great captain for us too.

“It gives Lewi that security by having a two-year deal, but also he will be due for a testimonial in 2022 as well and Lewi is another integral part of the team both this year and beyond.”



