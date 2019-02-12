Kerr’s fighting fit for King’s Lynn Stars return

Lewis Kerr warming up in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Super-fit Lewis Kerr is ready to make his racing return after becoming King’s Lynn’s fifth signing for 2019.

The Norfolk-racer was enjoying the best season of his career when he suffered a broken leg in a high-speed crash in July last year.

But Kerr has shown the desire and determination to come back stronger, which has caught the eye of Poultec Stars’ boss Dale Allitt.

Allitt said: “Lewi is someone I know really, really well having signed him way back in the days of the Young Stars and he continues to be a fantastic guy with a fantastic, admirable attitude.

“He was very unlucky once again last year to sustain some horrific injuries but he’s bounced back once again and you have to love that about him.

“We recently had a fitness camp and his stats were better at this stage of the year than they were last March and that’s testament to him.

“Lewi really has still got so much more to give and I’m crossing everything that he has an injury-free year in 2019.”

Home is where the heart is and that couldn’t be truer for Kerr – who is delighted to be back.

He added: “I love it. I love the track; I go really well around there. The feel around the club during the last season was incredible; the promotion did a fantastic job with the winter camps and the vibe with the riders. The bond we all had was incredible and I am sure we will have that again.

“Fitness is key nowadays, bikes are faster and also, you have to be as light as you can without passing out. It is massive, I am just happy that my fitness is better than it was and visually I look a lot fitter. It is so hard, you want to be fast so you need to be strong, and it’s never ending with such fine line.”