Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Kerr’s fighting fit for King’s Lynn Stars return

PUBLISHED: 11:41 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 21 February 2019

Lewis Kerr warming up in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr warming up in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Super-fit Lewis Kerr is ready to make his racing return after becoming King’s Lynn’s fifth signing for 2019.

The Norfolk-racer was enjoying the best season of his career when he suffered a broken leg in a high-speed crash in July last year.

But Kerr has shown the desire and determination to come back stronger, which has caught the eye of Poultec Stars’ boss Dale Allitt.

Allitt said: “Lewi is someone I know really, really well having signed him way back in the days of the Young Stars and he continues to be a fantastic guy with a fantastic, admirable attitude.

“He was very unlucky once again last year to sustain some horrific injuries but he’s bounced back once again and you have to love that about him.

“We recently had a fitness camp and his stats were better at this stage of the year than they were last March and that’s testament to him.

“Lewi really has still got so much more to give and I’m crossing everything that he has an injury-free year in 2019.”

Home is where the heart is and that couldn’t be truer for Kerr – who is delighted to be back.

He added: “I love it. I love the track; I go really well around there. The feel around the club during the last season was incredible; the promotion did a fantastic job with the winter camps and the vibe with the riders. The bond we all had was incredible and I am sure we will have that again.

“Fitness is key nowadays, bikes are faster and also, you have to be as light as you can without passing out. It is massive, I am just happy that my fitness is better than it was and visually I look a lot fitter. It is so hard, you want to be fast so you need to be strong, and it’s never ending with such fine line.”

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Running column: Embrace the pain... Mark Armstrong is feeling inspired after the Valentine’s 10K

Matthew Stone digs deep on the home straight at the Valentine's 10K last Sunday. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Steve Bruce tips City to crack the Premier League

Ex-Canary Steve Bruce Picture: PA

East of England could lose millions in no deal Brexit scenario

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prepares to shake hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May, left.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists