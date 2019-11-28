King's Lynn Stars confirm Lewis Kerr's return for 2020 campaign

Lewis Kerr flies out of the gate at the Adrian Flux Arena

Popular Norfolk boy Lewis Kerr is the first name on King's Lynn's team sheet for next season.

Lewis Kerr - back next year

Kerr, 29, has renewed confidence in his ability following a solid campaign for the Stars last term. He proved to be a real fans' favourite once again.

The King's Lynn-born racer was also given the extra responsibility of being club captain in the second half of 2019 following an injury to Stars' number one, skipper Robert Lambert.

This was a role which really seemed to bring the best out of Kerr as he banged in the points at reserve.

And with that great form it comes as no surprise that the King's Lynn promotion were keen to secure his services for the new season.

Kerr said: "It is a big relief to be back with King's Lynn again in 2020 and I am made up to be fair! I really enjoyed last season with the Stars and it works perfect for me riding at my home town club. Like I say, I am really made up to be back with the club again.

"Riding in the Championship with Eastbourne and then in the Premiership with Lynn worked well for me last term and I am hoping for more of the same going into next year.

"I have had a good season with both my clubs and it was good being on two different types of track because I got on well. I can only hope for more of the same when the new season comes around.

"In the second half of last season I really feel that I turned a corner so to speak at King's Lynn, and I really got going down at reserve.

"The only disappointment was the fact that our away form wasn't great and for me that is something I need to work on going forward, but overall I am really happy.

"Although I had a good season, I am always looking to improve so, I just want to have a good winter and come back even stronger in the spring."

Kerr