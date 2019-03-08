Search

Stars man Kerr fighting fit for new season

PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 21 March 2019

Lewis Kerr is looking forward to the new season with King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Bionic man Lewis Kerr insists he is lean and mean ahead of King’s Lynn’s season launch.

Kerr successfully came through his competitive return to racing in the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund event at Leicester – and carded a race win.

He’s also lined up for two individual meetings this weekend with Ben Barker’s testimonial at Redcar on Saturday and Sheffield’s 90th anniversary meeting, which also features Stars men Erik Riss and Kasper Andersen, the following day.

All this just eight months after Kerr suffered serious leg injuries, but he has worked overtime to be fitter than ever before.

“All the hard work I put in since I crashed has paid off, it was real tough at times,” he said. “I am a lot lighter and fitter than last year, and I have had a lot of time to think and adjust things.

“I’m really pleased to be back racing and it was great to get a win under my belt at Leicester. I can’t wait for the King’s Lynn season to start now.”

