Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'I don't know how she's put up with me to be honest' - Kerr's praise for wife Jessie

PUBLISHED: 10:02 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 21 October 2019

Lewis Kerr - ready for his GB debut, at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr - ready for his GB debut, at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Home hero Lewis Kerr will make his debut for Great Britain on home shale on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Lewis Kerr Picture: Ian BurtLewis Kerr Picture: Ian Burt

Kerr, who has defied the odds after serious crashes in recent seasons to win international recognition, will line-up alongside King's Lynn Stars team-mate Craig Cook as GB face Denmark at the Adrian Flux Arena.

And he says the call-up is a reward for all his hard work - and the patience and understanding of wife Jessie!

"It's a huge moment for me, no doubt about that," he said. "My wife Jessie and I have been through some very tough times over the past few years. I don't know how she's put up with me to be honest, it's been a real strain on her the crash in 2015 and then another bad one in 2018.

"But when you get a call to race for your country that makes it feel a bit more worthwhile. It's obviously a very proud moment for me and the family. I'm delighted that Jessie, my son Cooper and daughter Elodie will see me race for my country."

You may also want to watch:

And Kerr insists he wants to make it a more regular occurrence now he has reached international status.

"I guess an aim for 2020 would be to hold down a test match place in the Great Britain side," he said. "I know I have the ability to also make a bigger impact in the British final. But from where I was a few years ago, I'm so happy to be at this level and racing for my country."

Former King's Lynn men Niels-Kristian Iversen and Kasper Andersen are included in the Danish side which is led by legendary four-time world champion Hans Nielsen.

Admission prices are £18 adults, £16 concessions, 16/17 years £5, Under 16s free.

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed during City’s timely draw at Bournemouth

So close! Teemu Pukki was denied by a fine Aaron Ramsdale save during the second half at Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists