'I don't know how she's put up with me to be honest' - Kerr's praise for wife Jessie

Lewis Kerr - ready for his GB debut, at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Home hero Lewis Kerr will make his debut for Great Britain on home shale on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Kerr, who has defied the odds after serious crashes in recent seasons to win international recognition, will line-up alongside King's Lynn Stars team-mate Craig Cook as GB face Denmark at the Adrian Flux Arena.

And he says the call-up is a reward for all his hard work - and the patience and understanding of wife Jessie!

"It's a huge moment for me, no doubt about that," he said. "My wife Jessie and I have been through some very tough times over the past few years. I don't know how she's put up with me to be honest, it's been a real strain on her the crash in 2015 and then another bad one in 2018.

"But when you get a call to race for your country that makes it feel a bit more worthwhile. It's obviously a very proud moment for me and the family. I'm delighted that Jessie, my son Cooper and daughter Elodie will see me race for my country."

And Kerr insists he wants to make it a more regular occurrence now he has reached international status.

"I guess an aim for 2020 would be to hold down a test match place in the Great Britain side," he said. "I know I have the ability to also make a bigger impact in the British final. But from where I was a few years ago, I'm so happy to be at this level and racing for my country."

Former King's Lynn men Niels-Kristian Iversen and Kasper Andersen are included in the Danish side which is led by legendary four-time world champion Hans Nielsen.

Admission prices are £18 adults, £16 concessions, 16/17 years £5, Under 16s free.