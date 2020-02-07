Search

King's Lynn rider delighted to sign up for Ben Fund Bonanza meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:44 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 07 February 2020

Lewis Kerr will race in the Ben Fund Bonanza Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

King's Lynn racer Lewis Kerr is ready to get some pre-season competitive action - at the same time as supporting a worthy cause.

Kerr has signed up for the Ben Fund Bonanza, a meeting which supports the Speedway Riders' Benevolent Fund charity, at Scunthorpe on Saturday March 14 (2pm).

Kerr, who has personally raised money for the Speedway Riders' Benevolent Fund with his golf days, is delighted to be able to do his bit to once again support the Fund.

He's grateful for all the support he has received from the charity over the years, admitting he couldn't have continued without it.

"I'm really excited, it's always good to take part in the first meeting of the year," said Kerr.

"I'm delighted to have been asked to ride and I'm really looking forward to it.

"They've helped me no end over the years and without them I would've really struggled. When the conditions are good I really do enjoy riding the Scunthorpe track - it's a proper racing track."

Scunthorpe racer and former Lynn man Simon Lambert joins Kerr in the line-up as the sixth rider to be announced for the 11th staging of this fund-raising event.

Lambert has expressed his delight at finally being able to support it, despite volunteering to ride in the event numerous times over the years.

"It's something that I've never ridden in but have always wanted to," he said.

"I've benefited from the Ben Fund previously and Paul Ackroyd has always helped me in the past - I'll always put my name forward and I'm delighted to finally get the opportunity to give something back. It will be the perfect way to practice for the upcoming season.

"I hope there's a huge crowd and we can help raise as much money as possible for the Fund."

Ben Fund Bonanza line-up so far: Jacob Thorsell, Nick Morris, Josh Auty, Danny King, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

