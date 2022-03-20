Stars come out for Kerr's testimonial at King's Lynn

Lewis Kerr, centre, with all of the riders who took part in his testimonial meeting - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn's Lewi Kerr watched from the sidelines as his testimonial event was raced in glorious sunshine.

Aussie ace Sam Masters shone brightest in both the team and individual races as he led his Kangaroos side to victory and then had the edge in the solo final.

Lewi Kerr on a parade lap before the meeting - Credit: Ian Burt

It was a triumphant day for Kerr, with a bumper crowd enjoying the action with a star-studded field.

Kerr decided not to ride to play a hands-on role in the organisation of the meeting and saw Richard Lawson lead the Stars side with 10 points as they finished third.

Lewi Kerr with his wife Jessie and their children Cooper and Elodie - Credit: Ian Burt

Richie Worrall was a late withdrawal after a crash in practice on Friday but should be fine for the club’s press day on Thursday.

Kerr said: “It’s been a brilliant day from start to finish, I just want thank all the fans for turning out and supporting me, especially those who came far and wide to support the meeting.

“It’s been great to see so many people here, thanks to the riders for taking time out to come and provide some great racing for everybody.

Richard Lawson prepares to go out on track - Credit: Ian Burt

“I would also like to thank everybody behind the scenes, Alex Brady and Dale Allitt for helping me and to Buster Chapman for supplying a great track for the boys to race on.

“And to all the meeting sponsors and everybody that’s generously supported the day, a sincere thank you.

“I wasn’t keen to ride myself because I wanted to be involved in the organisation of the meeting.”

A busy pits scene at the Adrian Flux Arena - Credit: Ian Burt

Chapman’s track work with his staff was made all the more impressive by the fact that a car event took place the night before leaving a major clean-up operation at the Arena.

Team Aussie 34: Sam Masters 9, Ryan Douglas 8, Nick Morris 6, Kyle Howarth 6, Jason Edwards 5.

All Stars 30: Nicolai Klindt 11, Steve Worrall 6, Connor Mountain 6, Ulrich Ostergaard 4, Ryan Kinsley 3.

King's Lynn 25: Richard Lawson 10, Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Jake Mulford 3, Jack Thomas 0.

GB Champions 25: Chris Harris 8, Leon Flint 7, Danny King 5, Charles Wright 4, Adam Ellis 1.

Individual final: Masters, Douglas, Lawson, Klindt.

Niels-Kristian Iversen flew out of the gate and took command of heat two - Credit: Ian Burt

Nicolai Klindt won the first heat of the meeting - Credit: Ian Burt



