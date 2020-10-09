Search

New loan signing set to bolster Blues backline

PUBLISHED: 15:58 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 09 October 2020

Levi Andoh in action for Ipswich Town U23s, has joined Lowestoft Town FC on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lowestoft Town FC have strengthened their defensive options with the loan signing of Ipswich Town U23 player Levi Andoh.

The versatile defender goes straight into the squad for Lowestoft’s tough trip to play Kings Langley in the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League on Saturday.

Dutch-born, Andoh signed for Ipswich Town on an 18-month deal at the start of 2020. He scored for an Ipswich Town XI on Wednesday night as they defeated Walsham-le-Willows 3-1 in the Suffolk Premier Cup and will link up with teammate Colin Oppong after joining The Trawlerboys on a month-long loan.

Eighth-placed Lowestoft, with seven points from four league games, head to Hertfordshire to face 13th placed Kings Langley at The Orbital Fasteners Stadium, with Jamie Godbold’s men looking to bounce back from a first league defeat.

The Blues lost 3-1 at table-topping Needham Market last Saturday, despite Jake Reed’s 30th minute header.

Lowestoft’s scheduled league game at St Ives on Tuesday night was postponed on Tuesday afternoon following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the St Ives first team.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said they were “looking forward” to the week ahead, with a league game tomorrow ahead of the 2019-20 Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Final next Tuesday.

The final, against Needham Market, will be played over two legs, as Needham Market host the first leg on October 13 with the second leg at Crown Meadow on October 20.

The final is an all-ticket match and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Godbold said: “Its still early days in the league table but we are expecting another tough game on Saturday. They have strengthened and we know that there are no easy games at this level.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves and continue to progress.

“Up to last Saturday we had not lost in the league, so this Saturday is a chance to bounce back and put it right on the pitch.”

Left back Jack Wilkinson faces a six to eight week spell on the sidelines following his recent injury, while skipper Travis Cole is awaiting the results of scans from the head injury he suffered against Peterborough Sports.

Godbold added: “The chance to play a cup final over a two-legged affair is something we are looking forward to.

“Its something new, something exciting, and gives us an opportunity to play a cup final in front of our own fans in the second leg.”

