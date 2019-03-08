Norwich archer Layla Annison ready to make step up to senior level after silver at nationals

Layla Annison is looking forward to making the step up to senior level. Picture: Sportsbeat Archant

Young British archer Layla Annison is relishing the step up to senior level - but she's acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Annison, who is a student at City College Norwich, enjoyed a successful run of shooting throughout 2019, winning a team bronze medal at the third World Cup stage in Antalya in Turkey along with fellow young talents Ella Gibson and Lucy Mason.

And although capping off her campaign with a silver medal at the National Tour Finals at Caldicot Castle this weekend, she says she's wary of the potential hurdles that still lie ahead as she gradually adjusts to life away from the junior category.

"It is a big step up from competing in junior events to competing in senior ones," the 17-year-old said.

"It's such a different leap and the standard and the scores people get are just insane, but I love every moment of it.

"I'm not as physically built as some of the adults - they've been shooting for so many years and they know the ins and outs of everything whereas I've only just joined the senior team just now.

"That's why the main priority for me now is just to get stronger - on some shots I still feel too weak on, and I want to build that up for windy conditions.

You may also want to watch:

"Up next it's indoor season, and I'm going to Nimes for an indoor World Cup stage in a few weeks."

Layla added to her silverware as she succumbed to a 131-126 defeat to her Great Britain team-mate Gibson in the final in South Wales, after beating current British number one - in the compound 50m category - Sarah Prieels in a thrilling play-off.

But despite locking horns with her close friend in the final, the Norwich-born shooter reflected fondly on another impressive performance to round off a promising season of results.

"Overall my performance was great given the weather conditions - I'm just really happy with how I've done in getting silver," she added.

"Me and Ella are on the Great Britain team together and we're just really good friends - we get on so well together.

"My high point this season was joining the senior team for the first time and then competing in the World Cup stages and the World Championships.

"My biggest achievement was coming third in the World Cup in Antalya in the team event with Ella and Lucy."

Leading digital bank Starling are a new sponsor of Archery GB. Stay on target with your finances and track your spending in real time with Starling Bank's Spending Insights. Say 'adios' to fees when you use your Starling Bank card abroad. For more information visit www.archerygb.org/ntfinal