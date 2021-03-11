Norfolk star chasing Champions League glory with Manchester City

Published: 11:54 AM March 11, 2021

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring Manchester City's first goal of their Champions League match against Fiorentina - Credit: PA

Norfolk star Lauren Hemp takes another step towards her dream of Champions League glory with Manchester City on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old from North Walsham is on an impressive run of form with City, with eight goals in her last nine games in all competitions, including her last four in a row.

Ahead of the round of 16 second leg clash against Fiorentina, Hemp told Manchester City’s official web site that she is aiming for the stars.

“I would love to win the Champions League - it’s something I’d definitely love to tick off the list,” she said.

“It’s great to be out there. I haven’t had many opportunities – I didn’t get to go to Goteborg – but it’s nice to get those opportunities to go away. I’m lucky enough to play for a club pushing for the Champions League.

“We know we’ve got the team to do it and we’re looking forward to showing what we can do.

“We’re pushing for the league and now the Champions League. Travelling to different places and seeing different cities is amazing, it’s such a bonus. I’m looking to push on and do better.”

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp opening the scoring in the first leg against Fiorentina - Credit: PA

City are 3-0 up from the first leg but Hemp - who scored the opening goal in the first leg - says there is no room for complacency.

“It’s important not to be complacent,” she said. “We’re 3-0 up but we’ll still stick to the game plan. We’ve been focusing on stuff over the last week to prepare us for this game.

“Hopefully, we get the result we want.”

Hemp also has her sights on a place in the Team GB Olympic squad, who have a new coach in Hege Riise.

“It’s great to see,” Hemp said. “I worked with her at the last camp and we got on well.

“Her knowledge will definitely help the team. I can’t wait to work with her. Hopefully, she will help me to improve - she’s a great manager to lead the girls to success.

“I’d love to be part of the Olympic squad.

“I’m pleased with my contribution with goals and assists since coming back from injury.

“I know I still have a lot of things to improve on. I’m only 20 and there’s a lot more I can be doing to help the team, being consistent through each game.”