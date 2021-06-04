Norfolk-born star in PFA team of the year

Published: 4:54 PM June 4, 2021

Norfolk star Lauren Hemp has been named in the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Super League team of the year.

Hemp, from North Walsham, joins fellow Manchester City players Sam Mewis, Caroline Weir and Chloe Kelly in the XI. Hemp is also the youngest member, at 20, in the Team GB squad named for the Tokyo Olympics.

Champions Chelsea have five players in the PFA team - goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defenders Magdalena Eriksson and Maren Mjelde and forwards Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr.

Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe are in from Arsenal, who finished third.

The team is picked by players from WSL clubs. All the players in the PFA team of the year come from the top three clubs, in keeping with the shortlist for the WSL player of the year award, which features three players each from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The PFA awards will be announced on Sunday.

Team of the year: Ann Katrin-Berger (Chelsea), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea),, Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City).



