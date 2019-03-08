Search

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp makes her full England debut

PUBLISHED: 21:26 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 08 October 2019

Ex-North Walsham high school student Lauren Hemp has been drafted into Phil Neville's England squad ahead of a friendly against Portugal. 31/5/2018 Picture: Tom Flathers, Manchester City.

Archant

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp made her full England debut as the Lionesses recorded an unconvincing 1-0 win in Tuesday night's friendly with Portugal.

The 19-year-old striker from North Walsham, who plays for Manchester City, came on as substitute for goalscorer Beth Mead with four minutes remaining.

Mead had capitalised on a goalkeeping error midway through the second half in the friendly in Setubal to help England end a run of five games without a win.

Patricia Morais dropped a routine catch from Alex Greenwood's cross and Mead pounced to smash in from a yard out. It had come moments after Morais had made a good close-range block to deny Jodie Taylor.

Claudia Neta almost snatched an equaliser when she hit the crossbar with a free-kick in stoppage time.

Hemp was called into the squad at the weekend after Jill Scott picked up a knock in the 2-1 defeat against Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

