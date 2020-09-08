Norfolk star Lauren Hemp scoops major PFA award

Lauren Hemp with her FA award Picture: PA PA Wire

Norfolk’s top women’s footballer Lauren Hemp has scooped a major award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren Hemp, right, in action for Manchester City Picture: PA Lauren Hemp, right, in action for Manchester City Picture: PA

The 20-year-old Manchester City player has been named the PFA’s Women’s Young Player of the Year – for the second time – beating team-mates Chloe Kelly, Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck, with Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert and Manchester United’s Lauren James also shortlisted.

Hemp, currently sidelined by injury, grew up in North Walsham, and started her youth career in 2008 at Norwich City where her sister Amy also played. She left City in 2016, joining Bristol City.

Two years ago she was named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year and in May 2018 she joined Manchester City. Hemp made her senior England debut on 8 October 2019, coming on as an 86th-minute substitute for Beth Mead in a 1–0 friendly win against Portugal.

City completed the re-signing of England defender Lucy Bronze from Lyon, and Hemp believes City is the place to be.

She said: “At the moment I think it’s the time to be at City, and I think people from the outside are looking and saying, ‘Wow they are going to do well this season’.”