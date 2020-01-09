Search

German youngster completes 2020 line-up for King's Lynn Stars

PUBLISHED: 11:07 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 09 January 2020

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) in action during his time with Ipswich Witches Picture: Steve Waller

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) in action during his time with Ipswich Witches Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

King's Lynn have completed their team for 2020 with the signing of German youngster Michael Härtel.

The Landshut-born racer is making a return to British racing following a spell in the Championship with Ipswich in 2018, which was cut short by injury.

Now the four-time German under-21 champion is determined to give his all for the Stars this year.

"I am definitely very pleased to sign a contract with King's Lynn," said Härtel "I was racing here two years ago, but I had a bad crash at the second Long Track Grand Prix with Martin Smolinski where I suffered a badly broken hand.

"As a result of that, my time in the UK was over after only doing a few meetings. I was very unlucky, but it was what it was so I am very happy to get another chance to ride in Britain again.

"It will be great being part of the team because I know guys like Robert Lambert and Erik Riss really well so I think the team spirit and everything will be great. I really think we can go far as a team this year.

"Peter Schroeck is also a great guy - I have phoned him a few times and he comes from Germany which does help too. I don't know many tracks in the UK, but the fans can expect me to fight for the team to the last corner in every race. I am hoping that I can get used to the specialist tracks in Britain after I did alright for Ipswich in my short time there, but I think King's Lynn will be great for me."

Boss Schroeck is pleased that his countryman is looking to further his racing knowledge by riding in Britain.

He said: "When we looked at riders, we thought Michael was worth giving a go because he is super keen to come back to England, he has got very good bikes and he is well established in Germany with his exploits on long track, and he is only 21 years old. He has been riding all over Europe and he is not doing too badly, so he wants to establish himself here too. Obviously, coming to King's Lynn with Erik, Robert and I, who he knows, means that it shouldn't take him long to settle in.

"Michael is going to come over and do some practice sessions at some of the tracks in the UK, but he knows how to ride a speedway bike so I think we should be able to get the best out of him."

