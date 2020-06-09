King’s Lynn star set for track return at European Championship

King's Lynn Stars rider Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Stars racer Robert Lambert has been handed a place in the rescheduled 2020 Speedway European Championship next month.

The tournament will be held over five rounds, all in Poland, with a place in the 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series up for grabs as well as the European title itself.

Lambert has been handed a wildcard spot and is currently based in Poland but still hopes travel restrictions will be lifted to allow him to rejoin Lynn later this summer.

The Norfolk rider said: “I hope by next month the fans will be able to come to the stadium and the rest of the speedway world can watch through the TV.

“I’m very excited to be back in these events and going ahead as two months ago the prospect of any racing in 2020 was not looking so good.”

Former Eastbourne racer Mikkel Michelsen defends his title in a high profile field including world number two Leon Madsen.