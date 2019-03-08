Breaking

King's Lynn skipper Lambert suffers British title injury blow

Robert Lambert has suffered a British final blow Picture: Ian Burt Archant

King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt has revealed how Robert Lambert finally let his head rule his heart when withdrawing from Monday night's British final at Belle Vue.

Lambert was due to take his place at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester to defend his national crown - but he has suffered fractured T4 and T5 vertabrae.

The Poultec Stars skipper has had two huge spills in successive weekends in big international meetings and athough he was desperate to race in the British final he has reluctantly informed organisers of his withdrawal this morning.

Allitt has confirmed Lambert will seek more specialist help through Chris Neville, the GB performance director.

Said Allitt: "I knew about this yesterday and he was talking to me about what he should do, he really didn't want to pull out.

"But he has to be sensible, he's a young man with a big, long future ahead of him and he has made the correct decision.

"I'm hoping it's something connected with the injury he had in 2015 but we will know more in the coming days.

"We wish Robert all the bery best and hope it won't be too long before we see him back racing."

British Speedway vice-chairman Rob Godfrey said: "Everyone at the British Speedway Promoters' Association would like to wish Robert all the very best.

"The progress he has made as a rider has been brilliant to see and clearly the priority is for him to make a full return to fitness as quickly as possible.

"I believe the race for the British title is wide open and tonight we will see some breathtaking racing which is the norm at this brilliant venue."

Lambert's place goes to Josh Auty.

British final line-up: Charles Wright, Rory Schlein, Edward Kennett, Simon Lambert, Danny King, Danny Ayres, Paul Starke, Kyle Newman, Richard Lawson, Craig Cook, Dan Bewley, Lewis Kerr, Chris Harris, Steve Worrall, Josh Auty, Scott Nicholls.