Lambert looking to make fresh start in Poland after injury ravaged campaign

Norfolk rider Robert Lambert is ready to ditch memories of an injury ravaged year when Polish League racing starts this weekend.

King’s Lynn Stars man Lambert saw a month of his 2019 campaign wiped out by a back injury and admits he came back too soon.

The 22-year-old has had a major revamp behind the scenes in a bid to get his career back on track, having been crowned British champion in 2018.

“Things have been changing for me with a lot of things in the background and I have pretty much revamped everything now,” said Lambert.

“I have got different mechanics in Poland and I have got a new van along with new bits for my bikes too so we have just been trying to prepare the best that we can really.

“Obviously last year wasn’t the best season that I have ever had so I have tried to put everything into it and spent a lot of money on getting prepared.”

The three-time British under-21 champion is set to ride for ROW Rybnik in Poland this year, who are due to begin their Ekstraliga season against Falubaz Zielona Góra on Sunday.

Speaking to the Stars’ website, Lambert continued: “We have all been preparing for the season in Poland. I’ve put a lot of effort and money into getting ready for the campaign.

“We have had to make the best of a bad situation with this pandemic but I have been keeping my routine the same with my fitness and I have tried to stay as fit as possible to be more prepared for when the racing gets underway.

“It just felt like my winter training has continued and if anything, I haven’t really stopped at all because I was still in full swing enjoying my training.

“I am feeling good about things and I am looking forward to starting the season in Poland.”

It was also confirmed this week that Lambert will race in the rescheduled 2020 Speedway European Championship next month, to be held over five rounds, all in Poland, with a place in the 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series up for grabs.

British bosses are still hoping for a mid-August restart for the UK season with more news expected after the early July government update. The Stars remain one of seven top flight clubs monitoring the situation.