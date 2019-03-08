Lambert rues lack of starting consistency at British GP

Robert Lambert admits he was frustrated that he couldn't be more consistent from the gate at the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

Despite those struggles the Poultec Stars skipper still showed he could compete on the world stage, though, becoming the only British race winner as he was roared to victory in front of his home crowd at Cardiff.

Lambert said: "It was good, I had a race win and a couple of good heats and I enjoyed those moments.

"It was just a shame I wasn't a bit more consistent - I think that it is due to the starts.

"If I got fresh air out of the starts straight away it definitely would have made my job a lot easier. I was happy with the race win, but it was just a shame we didn't get into the semi-final.

"When I was out in front I was fine, but when I was behind, though, and got hit by the dirt I was slow and flat. If you have got fresh air then you could be really fast on that track.

"To be the only British racer winner is definitely something I can take away, though, which is pretty cool.

"The fans were awesome and when I went over the line I could hear everything going on. I can't really thank the fans enough to turnout and give us all that great support.

"I had some words of encouragement from Greg Hancock. He is a hardy campaigner and he is still at a high level and I am sure if he comes back he will rip things up, but it was cool to talk to him. My mum obviously did a skydive and we have given great support to Greg and his wife."

The Norfolk racer still has some important meetings left this season, starting with the Speedway Euro Championship in Chorzow on Saturday.

He added: "I have still got a few meetings left with the Grand Prix in Torun, the final round of the SEC, World Under-21 and a few open meetings so the season is winding down and hopefully I can finish those meetings on a high.

"It is going to be good to go straight from Cardiff to Chorzow because it is another man made track so I am really looking forward to it.

"The Polish fans are pretty cool and it is going to be crazy so as I say I am looking forward to it."