Kirkley & Pakefield appoint former Lowestoft Town striker as manager

PUBLISHED: 12:13 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 03 July 2019

Former Lowestoft Town man Gary McGee has agreed to become Kirkley & Pakefield's new manager. Picture: Archant

Kirkley & Pakefield have announced Gary McGee as their new first team manager.

The former Lowestoft Town striker takes up the role vacated by Mark Willis, who left the Royals last month to take up a coaching position in Dubai.

Matty Lay who played a valuable role in the first team management structure last season will continue in a similar position.

Wayne Twomlow will continue as reserve team manager whilst his assistant of the last few seasons Rob Moore will become club coach.

Two other new additions sees Robert McKecknie join the club to assist both first team and reserves on matchdays and with coaching, with Darren Moore helping with coaching and scouting.

The Under 23s team set up will remain the same as at the end of last season with Tom Hutchinson and Danny Baker in control.

The K&PFC Under 18s will have a new management team of Simon Cushion, Ben Le Compte, Matthew Gooch and Terry King whilst the AFC Royals Under 18s management team will be Shaun Norman, Graham Bunning, Ross Reeder and Ross Chapman.

Training for the new season began last Thursday evening on the Team Lauren Lou 3G Arena pitch and continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.

The Under 18s Youth teams train on Mondays at 6.30pm. If you wish to try your skills with either adults or youth please introduce yourself to the management.

Pre-season games for Kirkley & Pakefield FC first team squad start on Saturday, July 13 with Dereham Town the visitors to Walmer Road (1pm kick-off). This is followed with a visit to the Amber Dew Events Stadium on Tuesday, July 16 for a derby against Jamie Godbold's Lowestoft Town (7.30pm kick-off).

Saturday, July 20 sees Waveney FC at Walmer Road (1pm kick-off) and then on Tuesday, July 23, Beccles Town are the visitors for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Harleston Town will be the visitors to Walmer Road on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off).

The Thurlow Nunn League season should start on Saturday, August 3. All pre-season games will have reduced admission prices of adults £4, senior citizens £2 with under 16s free.

