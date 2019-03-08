Mark Willis leave Kirkley and Pakefield to take up new job in Dubai

Kirkley and Pakefield manager Mark Willis is taking on a new challenge Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

Mark Willis has stepped down as manager of Kirkley and Pakefield to take on a new challenge in the Middle East.

After a successful three years at the helm Willis, who turned 30 on Saturday, has accepted a job in Dubai as academy manager of City Football Club.

The Royals had an excellent fifth place finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season and the club have praised his work at the club.

"Mark leaves the club in an brilliant position," said a statement on Kirkley and Pakefield's website. "He has developed a real togetherness in the dressing room around a core group of excellent players. He has brought through and developed a number of young players and built a well-balanced squad with local and homegrown players."

Willis, who expects to start his new job in the autumn after a coaching trip to China, added: "I have had three incredible years managing the first team. The club has an outstanding group of players who have been an absolute pleasure to work with."