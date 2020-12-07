Linnets boss waits injury bulletin on defensive trio

Published: 12:00 PM December 7, 2020

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse will be hoping for some good news on a trio of injured defenders ahead of Tuesday’s long haul to Hartlepool (7pm).

Kyle Callan-McFadden (hamstring) and Rory McAuley (back) were both question marks for the scheduled game at Altrincham on Saturday, although the postponement gave them added recovery time.

Right-back Aaron Jones has been out with a knee injury but is close to a return.

The Linnets will face a changed Hartlepool side after the hosts continued their poor form at the weekend.

Pool lost 2-1 at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday which has left them winless at home since the opening day of the season.

Dave Challinor’s side are 14th in the table – two points and two places ahead of the Linnets.

While Culverhouse was perhaps happy with the extra rest, Challinor was in an altogether different mood.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” Challinor told the Hartlepool Mail. “Performance-wise we’ve done enough to win, or to not lose, but we’ve lost and that’s the fundamental part of it.

“There have been too many hard luck stories, what ifs and all them things. I can stand here and say we don’t deserve to lose but we have to turn performances into results.

“Something has to change, whether that’s me, whether that’s the personnel, one thing for certain is the first port of call for us as a management team is to go, people have been looking for opportunities and we have to make changes.

“There will be changes for Tuesday night and that’s not knee-jerk. Things need to change, we need to start getting results to keep ourselves in with a shout.”

The Hartlepool boss is hoping to add to his strike force this week.

"The deal is agreed and fingers crossed that happens,” said Challinor. "He’ll be in the building and is someone I believe will score goals for us.”

Meanwhile, young striker Joe Taylor has signed a one-year deal, with an extension option. Taylor is a regular with the under-18s and under-21s sides at Lynn and also attends the Under-19 Academy at King Edward VII School where he plays for the Academy side.



