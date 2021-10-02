Linnets leave it late for dramatic away win

Published: 5:03 PM October 2, 2021

King's Lynn Town claimed three valuable away points after an incredible finale.

Lynn went behind to Kane Ferdinand goal on four minutes but turned it around early in the second half with goals from Malachi Linton and Ross Barrows.

But the drama came in time added on when the hosts won a penalty, despatched by Sam Barratt.

It looked like Lynn's efforts were worth only a point, but then substitute Brett McGavin fired the ball home - and Lynn weathered the Maidenhead storm to claim only their second win of the season.



