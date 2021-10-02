News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

Maidenhead United

2

Ferdinand 4

Barratt 90 pen

King's Lynn Town F.C

3

Linton 47

Barrows 50

McGavin 90

Linnets leave it late for dramatic away win

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:03 PM October 2, 2021   
Brett McGavin on the ball

Brett McGavin - King's Lynn Town's match winner - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town claimed three valuable away points after an incredible finale.

Lynn went behind to Kane Ferdinand goal on four minutes but turned it around early in the second half with goals from Malachi Linton and Ross Barrows.

But the drama came in time added on when the hosts won a penalty, despatched by Sam Barratt.

It looked like Lynn's efforts were worth only a point, but then substitute Brett McGavin fired the ball home - and Lynn weathered the Maidenhead storm to claim only their second win of the season.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

