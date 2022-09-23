Linnets boss picks up first gong of the season

Tommy Widdrington has been named manager of the month after King's Lynn Town's explosive start to the National League North campaign.

The Linnets boss, somewhat belatedly, picked up the league's award for August after a run of five wins and a draw, which has helped the club to top spot in the table.

The aim on Saturday is to make it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions when they travel to Curzon Ashton.

They head north with an unbeaten unbeaten run of eight league games under their belts, and on Tuesday made it into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 replay win at Bedford Town.

“We have done what we came here to do,” said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.

“I am delighted it is now double digits that we are unbeaten at the start of the season, which is now officially a very good start and we can look forward to the next round of the FA Cup, but not before we have another long trek up to Curzon Ashton. I am delighted.”

Kyle Callan-McFadden - back in action - Credit: Ian Burt

Kyle Callan-McFadden made his long-awaited first appearance under Widdrington following a back injury that required surgery, but his presence for an hour, alongside Josh Coulson and Adam Crowther had the manager purring about the defensive side of his team’s game when they were under pressure from Bedford.

“Macca has been out almost a year and he has come back and he has competed,” said Widdrington. “I think Adam and Josh have done their bit to repel the bombardment we received in the first half and we haven’t conceded a goal, so over the two games we feel we deserved to go through.

“At the end of the day we saw off their threat, and in fairness to them it was a good threat.

“Everyone is a defender when the ball comes into our box and we work so hard when the ball comes into our box to defend our box. I told my lads, if any one of them was thinking about the FA Cup before this game they shouldn’t be in the dressing room, because that is down the road as far as I am concerned.”

That no doubt will be the same unwritten rule this weekend, with Lynn knowing a point will keep them top of the pile, ahead of Scarborough, who are three points behind and have a tough trip to third-place Banbury today.