Linnets boss is the man with the Gold-en touch

Josh Barrett has a habit of upstaging his team-mates, but in the aftermath of a hugely convincing Linnets performance against their closest rivals, it’s manager Tommy Widdrington’s bold selection that was the key.

Barrett bagged two stunning goals, and teed up Jordan Ponticelli for the other - both players the beneficiaries of Widdrington’s decision to drop leading scorer Gold Omotayo.

“I thought I’d throw them a bit of a curly stick,” said the Linnets boss.

“They have probably looked at that and thought, what’s he going to play here? To a lot of people that group of players don’t really fit that formation, but formation is only seen when the ball is on the centre spot or goal kicks. From my point of view it is about fluidity, it is about using the people on the pitch to the best of their ability.”

It worked, with frills on. Fortunately, the difficult part of the managerial job - telling players they’re been dropped - comes easier when everyone accepts it’s a team of 16 that contributes to the performance.

“That’s the part of football that non-football people don’t understand,” said Widdrington.

"You want your best players on the pitch and it’s hard to decide who’s better, is it Gold or is it Josh? They are different, but they are all good. It’s horses for courses. We have good eyes behind me who give me great information to be able to make my choices in terms of personnel on the pitch.

“But we have a unity in the group because it works, it is clicking when it is over the white line. I can’t affect it when they are over the white line.”

The unity factor is important for Widdrington – no one expects any of his subs to flounce off down the tunnel before the final whistle and detract from a quality performance.

Omotayo took it on the chin – and when he did come on, with the game won, set about providing evidence for Widdrington to consider when he picks his team for the home test against Banbury on Tuesday night.

“The thing is we might have to play without Gold for a period if he gets injured or he is suspended and he’s not had a rest,” said Widdrington. “He’s a big boy, he carries his weight very, very well, unbelievably well, and he trains hard, he is one of the last off the training ground every day and he is in the gym afterwards, so I have to look after him as an entity, not just as a footballer. He knows how much we think of him and when he came on I thought he was excellent. I said to him, go and rattle a few cages and he did. He was aggressive, and I’ve not said that about him for a little while.”

This performance proved that Lynn have a squad that can mix and match depending on the opposition. Widdrington made it all sound alarmingy simple post-match.

“The message was if we win the midfield battle we win the game because I just think we have a really good trio in there with varying attributes that complement each other,” he said.

“There is energy, there is ability, there is vision, there is tenacity - all of that is in there. We knew the energy and sharpness we have would be a key factor. Having Goldie in the team will slow us down because it is natural when you are deep that you have an outball when you have a six foot five guy as they did, so they go from back to front a lot. We didn’t do that today, we tried to keep the ball on the deck a lot more, play a few more passes, but with the intention of being penetrative.

“Sometimes the game plan works, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it did.”

Fact is, it has worked on almost every one of the 12 occasions Widdrington has had to produce it, which has left his team three points clear of Darlington, with a game in hand.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott, Widdrington (Callan-McFadden 82), Clunan, Hargreaves, Barrett (Stephens 70), Ponticelli (Omotayo 70). Subs not used: Walker, Blair. Goals: Barrett 5, 51, Ponticelli 35

Darlington: Taylor, Dodds, Lawlor, Sukar, Hedley, Rose (Lambert 42), Purver, Moke (Liddle 84), Felix, Beck, Hazel (Leesley 42). Subs not used: Martin, Barbosa.

Att: 1,459



