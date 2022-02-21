News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets keen to extend Coulson loan deal

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM February 21, 2022
King's Lynn Town's Josh Coulson clears the danger against Altrincham

Josh Coulson in action for King's Ly n Town - manager Tommy Widdrington is keen to extend the defender's stay at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington is hoping to extend defender Josh Coulson’s loan at King’s Lynn Town. 

The experienced central defender has added much-needed nous to the Lynn back line since joining on a month’s loan from Southend United. 

The 33-year-old's stay goes up to March 5 when Lynn are due to play at Solihull Moors. 

“It is not a conversation I have had with him but the general feeling I have from him and the body language and what have you is that he is enjoying his football, which is what the month was initially for, for him, but also he feels a part of what we are doing and I think he is the type of lad we need,” said Widdrington, ahead of Tuesday night’s National League trip to Barnet. 

“So I would love to extend. I will be speaking with (Southend boss) Kevin (Maher) soon, very soon, because obviously he is their player and it is their right to take him back after 28 days if they want to." 

The evidence for Coulson being one of the first names on Widdrington’s teamsheet is convincing – especially as he is just one of two players in his 30s in Lynn’s squad, along with keeper Paul Jones. 

Josh Coulson had another good game at the heart of King's Lynn's defence

Josh Coulson organising the Linnets' defence - Credit: Ian Burt

“I think he is a bit of a glue to the components is Josh – he is not a chest beater and he’s not a ranter and a raver,” said the Lynn boss.

“He's got a calm assuredness and it emanates across the people around him and that’s good because you look around him and you’ve got a 24-year-old to his right, a 24-year-old to his left, he’s got 21- and 22-year-olds in front of him – the vast majority of those around him are kids in terms of his life and his experience of football, so I think it’s a good fit for us and it is a good fit for him.

“He has been consistent, which is what I thought he would be and he has improved us. He has improved us immeasurably, in terms of the way we play and the way we train actually. He is brilliant around the place – if you go in there now, he will be the one sitting around the table chatting with them and giving advice, so it is something the club needs."

