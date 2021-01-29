News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Wrexham

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:44 PM January 29, 2021    Updated: 1:49 PM January 30, 2021
king's lynn v wrexham

King's Lynn Town are at home to Wrexham - Credit: Tony Thrussell

King's Lynn Town are back at The Walks where they face Wrexham (3pm) - and you can follow the game here...

The Linnets will be looking to put the memory of last week's disappointing defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge out of their minds - a game they led 2-0 at the break but ended up losing 3-2, ending a run of three National League games without defeat.

Lynn are 19th in the table, their visitors 11th, six points better off from a game more.



King's Lynn Town FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus