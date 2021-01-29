MATCHDAY LIVE: King's Lynn Town v Wrexham

Live

Published: 3:44 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM January 30, 2021

King's Lynn Town are back at The Walks where they face Wrexham (3pm) - and you can follow the game here...

The Linnets will be looking to put the memory of last week's disappointing defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge out of their minds - a game they led 2-0 at the break but ended up losing 3-2, ending a run of three National League games without defeat.

Lynn are 19th in the table, their visitors 11th, six points better off from a game more.







