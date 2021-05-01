Coleman says goodbye in impressive style for Linnets

Published: 4:56 PM May 1, 2021

Rory McAuley made his first appearance for King's Lynn Town since February - Credit: Ian Burt

Ethan Coleman waved goodbye to King’s Lynn Town with a man of the match performance at The Walks.

Coleman has played a starring role in recent weeks as one of the emergency arrivals in Ian Culverhouse’s patched-up squad.

But with his contract at parent club Brackley expiring, and Lynn in no position to pay him fully for his services, the 24-year-old looks highly unlikely to stay.

Coleman couldn’t quite make it the winning farewell for Lynn, who included Rory McAuley in his defence for the time in almost three months following a combination of injury and furlough.

Linnets keeper Theo Richardson was forced into an early fingertip save from Rohan Ince’s header after a corner. Lynn broke immediately and Tyler Denton stung Rhys Lovett’s fingers with a smart shot.

Successive corners saw Alex Kiwomya denied at close range by the keeper.

Ryheem Sheckleford fired just wide as the visitors enjoyed a good spell inside the Linnets’ half, but there was a basketball feel to proceedings .

Michael Gash should have done better on 34 minutes when Sonny Carey played in Kiwomya down the right. Kiwomya kept the ball well as he waited for the cavalry to turn up, slid it across to Gash but Sheckleford did enough to leave Lynn with a corner.

The visitors came closest on 42 minutes when Ethan Colman lost possession and Alfie Egan took over before firing in a shot which clipped the top of the Lynn bar.

A minute later nice work between Rob Howard and Michael Clunan ended with Carey’s first-time effort hitting the right-hand post.

Danilo Oris missed a golden opportunity to put the visitors on the stroke of half-time, a cross from the right finding him on the edge of the six-yard box but he skewed his effort wide.

Gyasi and Denton both forced routine saves out of Lovett around the hour mark as Lynn took control of the game.

It was anyone’s game going into the final quarter-of-an-hour - but neither could make the breakthrough.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Callan-McFadden, McAuley, Denton, Colman, Clunan (Babos 83), Carey, Gyasi (Payne 68), Gash, Kiwomya (Jackson 68). Subs: Fleming, Gascoigne.

Maidenhead: Lovett, Parry, Orsi (Wiltshire 88), Sparkes, Ince, Sheckleford, Egan, Upward, Kelly (Coley 65), Massey, Barratt. Subs not used: Comley, Keeth, Smith.



























