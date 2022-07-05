King's Lynn Town secure future of star midfielder

Midfielder Josh Barrett has signed a new deal at King’s Lynn Town that could potentially keep him at The Walks until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has become a fans’ favourite since signing on a free transfer in November last year after being released by League Two side Bristol Rovers.

Barrett, who started his career with Reading, has signed a 12-month contract with Lynn, who have the option to extend the deal for another year.

Manager Tommy Widdrington was always confident a deal could be sorted after Barrett caught the eye last season with his flair and long-range efforts.

“I am delighted to share that we have agreed a new contract with Josh Barrett,” he told the club’s official website.

“I spoke with Josh expressing my wish to extend his contract before we both went off on our respective breaks. I was always confident an agreement would be reached as both parties genuinely wanted a common resolution.

MORE: 'I've rediscovered my love for football at King's Lynn

“On our return to training the discussions were brief because there’s a trust between us he probably hasn’t had with any other manager he’s played for.”

Widdrington is pleased to be able to give Barrett some security given his personal circumstances.

“Josh is approaching a very important moment in his life both in his career but also off the field as he and his partner Aofie are expecting their first child very soon,” he added.

“They (Josh and his partner) are very happy in West Norfolk. Let’s all hope his massive and obvious potential can be fully realised here at Kings Lynn Town.”