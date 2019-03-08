MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow all the action from York City v King's Lynn Town
PUBLISHED: 14:08 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 28 September 2019
Archant
King's Lynn Town face arguably their biggest league game of the season to date when they travel to York City.
It's first against third, with unbeaten York just a point ahead of Chester and the third-placed Linnets.
Lynn centre-half Rory McAuley is available after serving a three-game suspension, but manager Ian Culverhouse admitted it was touch and go whether striker Michael Gash would be fit. The front man picked up an ankle injury in last Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw at Alfreton, which forced him to sit out the replay win on Tuesday.
The Linnets are on a run of 12 league and cup games unbeaten - their only loss this season was a 3-0 reverse at Guiseley on the opening day.