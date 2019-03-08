Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Follow all the action from York City v King's Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 14:08 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 28 September 2019

York City FC Picture: Chris Lakey

King's Lynn Town face arguably their biggest league game of the season to date when they travel to York City.

It's first against third, with unbeaten York just a point ahead of Chester and the third-placed Linnets.

Lynn centre-half Rory McAuley is available after serving a three-game suspension, but manager Ian Culverhouse admitted it was touch and go whether striker Michael Gash would be fit. The front man picked up an ankle injury in last Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw at Alfreton, which forced him to sit out the replay win on Tuesday.

The Linnets are on a run of 12 league and cup games unbeaten - their only loss this season was a 3-0 reverse at Guiseley on the opening day.

