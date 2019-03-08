Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection
Video

The pressure's all on York, says Linnets boss Culverhouse

PUBLISHED: 19:14 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 27 September 2019

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York ahead of the Bootham Crescent clash Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York ahead of the Bootham Crescent clash Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York City ahead of the Linnets' trip to Bootham Crescent.

Adam Marriott scored King's Lynn's equaliser against Alfreton - he is proving a major handful for opposition defences Picture: Ian BurtAdam Marriott scored King's Lynn's equaliser against Alfreton - he is proving a major handful for opposition defences Picture: Ian Burt

"It's a freebie," insisted Lynn's manager. "They are top of the league and should win the league easily and we are going to go up there and give it a really good go and if they are better than us they are better than us, so we will just go out there and put on a performance that we can do and see what happens.

"They are a massive club, an ex-Football League side and likely will go up this year. We have nothing to fear - a beautiful old stadium, but these boys will relish playing there.

"We will try and get on the ball as much as we can and try and give them a problem. At the end of the day, the season is not going to be defined by playing York away. As long as we play without fear and are competitive - and these boys won't back off from anything."

You may also want to watch:

Striker Michael Gash picked up an ankle injury at Alfreton a week ago and missed the replay win in midweek. Culverhouse says his hitman is touch and go for the trip north, although central defender Rory McAuley is available after a three-game ban.

Adam Marriott proved he can play without Gash after a superb effort on his own up front in midweek, when he scored the equaliser and then teed up Nathan Fox for the winner.

"It was hard for him because he was up there on his own," said Culverhouse. "We tried to get Sonny (Carey) and Hendo (Chris Henderson) playing in and around him, which they did really, really well. They put a hell of a shift in, those two, but Mazza... he sees those white posts and that is all he has got on his mind. He was superb."

"I thought we were superb, the way we passed the ball, and that is what we have been missing for the last couple of performances. I want them to be brave on the ball and move it and they certainly did that tonight, they were excellent."

Central defender Chris Smith looks back to his old self after injury, Alfie Payne and Carey were excellent in midweek and Ross Barrows, in the unfamiliar role at the centre of a back three, give Culverhouse plenty to ponder before naming his team.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Council explains why you no longer can recycle cartons at home

Households have been urged to take cartons to recyling centres. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Council tax hike and nearly £16m cuts on cards as Norfolk County Council readies budget

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

The pressure’s all on York, says Linnets boss Culverhouse

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York ahead of the Bootham Crescent clash Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists