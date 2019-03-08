Video

The pressure's all on York, says Linnets boss Culverhouse

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York ahead of the Bootham Crescent clash Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse says the pressure is all on York City ahead of the Linnets' trip to Bootham Crescent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Marriott scored King's Lynn's equaliser against Alfreton - he is proving a major handful for opposition defences Picture: Ian Burt Adam Marriott scored King's Lynn's equaliser against Alfreton - he is proving a major handful for opposition defences Picture: Ian Burt

"It's a freebie," insisted Lynn's manager. "They are top of the league and should win the league easily and we are going to go up there and give it a really good go and if they are better than us they are better than us, so we will just go out there and put on a performance that we can do and see what happens.

"They are a massive club, an ex-Football League side and likely will go up this year. We have nothing to fear - a beautiful old stadium, but these boys will relish playing there.

"We will try and get on the ball as much as we can and try and give them a problem. At the end of the day, the season is not going to be defined by playing York away. As long as we play without fear and are competitive - and these boys won't back off from anything."

You may also want to watch:

Striker Michael Gash picked up an ankle injury at Alfreton a week ago and missed the replay win in midweek. Culverhouse says his hitman is touch and go for the trip north, although central defender Rory McAuley is available after a three-game ban.

Adam Marriott proved he can play without Gash after a superb effort on his own up front in midweek, when he scored the equaliser and then teed up Nathan Fox for the winner.

"It was hard for him because he was up there on his own," said Culverhouse. "We tried to get Sonny (Carey) and Hendo (Chris Henderson) playing in and around him, which they did really, really well. They put a hell of a shift in, those two, but Mazza... he sees those white posts and that is all he has got on his mind. He was superb."

"I thought we were superb, the way we passed the ball, and that is what we have been missing for the last couple of performances. I want them to be brave on the ball and move it and they certainly did that tonight, they were excellent."

Central defender Chris Smith looks back to his old self after injury, Alfie Payne and Carey were excellent in midweek and Ross Barrows, in the unfamiliar role at the centre of a back three, give Culverhouse plenty to ponder before naming his team.