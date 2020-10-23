Search

Winger leaves King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 October 2020

Ryan Hawkins with the National League North trophy in the summer Picture: Ian Burt

Ryan Hawkins with the National League North trophy in the summer Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Ryan Hawkins has left King’s Lynn Town.

The 25-year-old winger’s contract has been cancelled by the Linnets.

“Ryan has been a good servant to the football club in his time here and has been involved in some remarkable days with the team,” said Lynn’s director of football Rob Back. “There aren’t too many players who are able to say they have been part of a team that has achieved back-to-back promotions, but Ryan is one player who can do that. He has always given the club full commitment and effort in his time here. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Ryan well for the future, both on and off the pitch and he will always be most welcome at the club in the future.”

Hawkins signed a new deal in the summer having moved to The Walks from St Neots Town in November 2016. A former Norwich City Academy player, he joined Dereham Town in 2014, before moving to St Neots in June 2015. Hawkins scored 25 goals in 137 appearances for Lynn but this season had featured only once in the squad, with an 87th-minute appearance in the opening game against Yeovil.

