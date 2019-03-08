Culverhouse wants Linnets to keep the Norfolk party going

King's Lynn stars Adam Marriott, left, and Michael Gash, with Chris Henderson will be gunning for 'super' final glory at Warrington Picture: Mark Hewlett MarkRichardHewlett

Canaries legend Ian Culverhouse will be hoping to put the icing on the cake after a remarkable week for Norfolk football.

Just days after Norwich City clinched the Championship crown and sparked jubilant celebrations on the streets of the city on Monday, Culverhouse and his King's Lynn Town team will be looking to follow suit and win promotion.

Lynn - backed by almost 400 travelling fans - head to Warrington on Saturday afternoon for a 'super' final - an extension of the Southern League Premier Central Division play-offs which pits North v South.

The prize is a place in the National League North against the likes of Stockport, York City, Chester, Darlington and FC United of Manchester.

Culverhouse - a star of the early Premier League glory years with City and the Uefa Cup team of 1993-94 - has the services of two former Norwich City players at his disposal. Ryan Jarvis and Michael Clunan are integral players for a side which marched imperiously through the play-offs to earn their shot at glory.

Clunan - a former Academy player at Carrow Road - is the Linnets captain while 32-year-old Jarvis - who was once Norwich City's youngest ever first-team player - has been instrumental in Lynn's progress to runners-up spot in the league, behind runaway winners Kettering.

"He (Jarvis) has a nasty knack of playing the game simple," said Culverhouse. "It is a hell of a habit to have and he just pulls people around him and again he just controls the game and we need someone with his experience in there.

"And he is getting stronger and stronger and his fitness is way up there - outstanding."

The Linnets head north on the back of a run which has seen them unbeaten in their last six games, five of which they won, and while Warrington are something of an unknown quantity, Culverhouse has eyes only for his players.

"It sounds a little arrogant but I worry about is, I don't really worry about them," he said.

"I believe if we are on it this group is focused and we will be a match for a lot of teams and this last month they have been really at it, they really have."