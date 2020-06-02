Search

King’s Lynn owner opens Walks War Chest

PUBLISHED: 14:22 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 June 2020

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have opened a ‘Walks War Chest’ to help the club’s playing budget ahead of next season.

King's Lynn Town fans are being asked to donate to the Walks War Chest Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town fans are being asked to donate to the Walks War Chest Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets haven’t kicked a ball since mid-March, when football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the National League yet to determine the ‘sporting issues’ for promotion and relegation this season, the high-flying Linnets still don’t know which division they will be competing in next season.

Owner Stephen Cleeve has warned of the huge losses, which are sweeping across the non-league game, and has set a target of £50,000 to boost the budget available to manager Ian Culverhouse.

“I am very well aware of the difficult times we all find ourselves in at present and the football club is no different to other businesses in the area or around the country,” Cleeve told the club’s official web site.

“The football department have identified some players they would like to bring into the football club that they believe would make us very competitive for next season and give us a real chance to do well at whatever level we are playing as well as helping us secure the futures of other players we already have at the club.

Don’t miss: Ryan Jarvis on the Linnets



“Other clubs within our league, Gateshead and Darlington to name two examples, have rolled out similar schemes to their supporters. I must raise my hat to Darlington and their supporters who really embraced the scheme, raising over £131,000 from donations and pledges from 700 supporters which is around 33pc of their budget raised at around £200 per person which is a magnificent response.

“It is a venture that they have undertaken now for several seasons and if we were able to do something on par with them it’s something we will undertake on a yearly basis.

“If I were to see an uptake of similar proportion from our supporters I as a chairman would be able to assist the football department with their requests.”

He added: “These unprecedented times have brought so many people together and created an even firmer bond between them in the process. By assisting the club in the ‘Walks War Chest’ appeal I genuinely believe that the unique bond we already have as a club with our supporters will only be strengthened further as a result of us all helping to continue the outstanding work that Ian Culverhouse and his staff have already done for the club. I thank you sincerely in advance for your donations and I look forward to seeing you all back at The Walks as quickly as possible.”

You can make a donation here

