MATCHDAY LIVE! Follow King’s Lynn Town at Sutton United

King's Lynn Town have a tough test at Sutton United Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King’s Lynn Town return to National League action with a trip to Sutton United.

The Linnets are coming off the back of a shock FA Cup first round win at Port Vale a week ago.

They are currently 18th in the 23-team table, thanks to their most recent league outing, a 3-2 home win over Woking which ended a run of four consecutive defeats.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse is hoping flying winger Simon Power will be fit after he suffered a knock on the knee last weekend. Aaron Jones isn’t quite ready as he works off a knee injury, while Michael Gash is still working his way back to fitness after illness. Striker Kairo Mitchell is available after being cup-tied last weekend.

Sutton – who play on an artificial surface at their Gander Green Lane ground – are fifth in the table, with four wins and one defeat, but haven’t played a competitive game since beating Yeovil two and a half weeks ago.