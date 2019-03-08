Players eager to make amends as King's Lynn head to Stourbridge in play-off showdown

King's Lynn Town have made big strides this season, after a poor start Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Ian Culverhouse insist his King’s Lynn Town players will be looking to right a few wrongs on the final day of the regular season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets head to Stourbridge in what is essentially a cup final - it's second against third and Lynn know they must win to take runners-up spot, and therefore the most advantageous of the four play-off positions.

While Lynn players have performed cartwheels under Culverhouse and his assistant, Paul Bastock, no summation of the season is complete without including their first six league games, under the ill-fated management of Simon Clark. That spell saw Lynn win just one game, taking four points from a possible 18. Robbie Back and Neal Fryatt replaced them for five games, unbeaten, taking nine from 15... before Culverhouse made his shock return after last season's surprise end-of-season exit.

Since then, Lynn have made huge strides, losing just four times in 30 games – the sort of form which would clearly have made second place a formality. But it's ifs, buts and maybes that simply leave Lynn with added incentive today – and Wednesday's play- semi-final at The Walks.

You may also want to watch:

“I have real confidence in this group of players,” said Culverhouse. “They really understand that the start of the season they had and where they could actually finish up is a massive turnaround and they are fully focused on doing that.

“I think they were disappointed in the way they started because they are good players, they really are, and I think they want to put a wrong right.

“We are a good side, we have the nucleus of last year's squad and we have added some really good players to the group and they are really focused on finishing the season on a high.”

Stourbridge – whose 1-0 win at The Walks in September was Clark's last league game in charge – are just a point ahead of Lynn, but the visitors' form is better. Lynn have won four of their last six, with one draw and one defeat, while Stourbridge have won one, drawn four and lost one.

“They have been battling with Kettering all season so they are up there on merit, they are a very, very good side and it is going to be a challenge for us, but this group of players have put this football club in a hell of a position and we go there with confidence.”