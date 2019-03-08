Search

Norfolk football grounds celebrated in artist's prints

PUBLISHED: 15:57 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 25 September 2019

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium and King's Lynn Town's The Walks ground have been celebrated in the work of a Scottish artist.

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

Steve Stewart who lives in London, began drawing as a hobby when he sketched the ground of his team Brechin City one year ago, and has since turned it into a full-time pursuit.

The idea for drawing the two grounds came from Twitter, where Mr Stewart asks followers to nominate a stadium, from the recommendations he selects three to be turned into art.

He said The Walks was among his favourite pieces as he prefers to draw lower league and non-league grounds as he said supporters appreciate it as a lot of other artists have already drawn the bigger clubs.

Mr Stewart said: "There's thousands of artists doing Manchester United but not many looking down the leagues, so when people see when I'm doing their club, they get quite excited."

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

The Walks was suggested to Mr Stewart by the club's videographer Bevan Asher, and the artist said he was inspired by the unique green space surrounding the ground.

Mr Stewart started by drawing all 42 Scottish league clubs and has now drawn 210 teams' stadiums, saying he focuses on unique parts of grounds which are memorable to fans as his own team's Glebe Park stadium has a hedge down one side.

Each of Mr Stewart's works begin with fans sending him images of the stadium and other related paraphernalia which he tries to include in the piece. He also takes a look at Google Street View to find the most unique angle of the ground.

Mr Stewart picks one part of the ground to focus on and sketches it using a graphics tablet, all of the process is done digitally and then transformed into a print, which he also sells on T-shirts and mugs.

Artist Steve Stewart has turned Norwich City's Carrow Road and King's Lynn Town's The Walks into works of art. Photo: Steve Stewart/Football Stadium Prints

He says King's Lynn received one of the best responses he has had on Twitter, so much so that when offering supporters a choice between two design themes it resulted in a dead heat twice, meaning Mr Stewart created a print of both.

