King's Lynn new boys set for first appearances in friendly at Stamford

PUBLISHED: 11:28 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 12 July 2019

King's Lynn players warming up at pre-season training Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town step up their preparation for the new season on Saturday with their first friendly game of the summer.

Nathan Fox, one of King's Lynn Town's new signings, looks set for his first appearance Picture: Ian BurtNathan Fox, one of King's Lynn Town's new signings, looks set for his first appearance Picture: Ian Burt

The newly-promoted Linnets head to the Zeeco Stadium, home of Step Four side Stamford Town (3pm).

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse is expected to use all of his available squad, which means travelling fans will get their first look at new signings Sam Kelly, Nathan Fox and Sonny Carey.

Kelly has league experience with Port Vale and Grimsby Town and was at Norwich City when Culverhouse was the Canaries assistant manager.

Fox is likely to be asked to fill the vacancy left by Frazer Blake-Tracy's departure for Legaue One Peterborough United, while former Canaries Academy player Sonny Carey steps up from Wroxham.

King's Lynn Town talismanic frontman Michael Gash Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town talismanic frontman Michael Gash Picture: Ian Burt

Carey is, understandably, excited about the move and the prospect of pitting his wits against National League North company in the new season.

Carey, 18, said: "Now they've been promoted, there will be a lot of eyes on the club, so I'm looking forward to show what I've got. I think I will bring good energy to the team with me being a young and fit lad."

On his move from Wroxham, Carey said: "I knew Ryan as he's my coach at college.

"He had a word with Ian (Culverhouse) and towards the back end of the season, I was coming over and training with the boys once a week on the Thursday.

"Training was a lot quicker and the intensity was also higher and I had less time on the ball, but I really enjoyed stepping it up with better players.

"They obviously liked what I saw and now I'm here. I loved it at Wroxham last season and Jordan (Southgate) showed great faith in me by giving me my chance in the first team at 17, but now I want to improve myself even more."

Lynn's reserves visit the North Norfolk coast to play Wells Town in their second warm-up fixture.

Meanwhile, Neil Fryatt's team have been handed a home tie in the Eastern Counties League Cup.

Thetford Town will visit the Linnets' home for next season, the Elgood's Stadium at Wisbech, on September 25.

In the Division One Knockout Cup, a trip to March Town United awaits on October 8.

