Culverhouse delighted as Linnets go nap

Ian Culverhouse, left, and Paul Bastock like what they are seeing from King's Lynn Town's players Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Ian Culverhouse praised his sides mentality ahead of Monday afternoon’s final home league game of the campaign against Needham Market (3pm,).

The proud Linnets boss watched as his team thumped a youthful St Neots side, confirming the Saints' relegation to level four football next season.

“I thought today we were very good in all aspects of our game,” said Culverhouse. “It's always a challenge in these type of games, but we were clued in early, started well and controlled the game virtually throughout. We shifted the ball around well and kept hold of it how we like to, which wore them down as the game went on.

“Full credit though to them because they kept going and were very spirited throughout the match in what were very warm conditions out there. I will reiterate it's a real pleasure working with this group of players.

“They are focussed on the job in front of them and are desperate to play every minute of every game. I was able to leave a couple on the bench today and give some of the others game time. It was also good to take a few off and get a little extra rest into them so I can have no complaints.”

Any pre-match nerves amongst Lynn's large band of travelling supporters were soon eased as the reliable Adam Marriott applied the faintest of touches at the back post to Frazer Blake-Tracy's whipped centre. The diminutive striker then showed his fox-in-the-box instincts when he tapped home from two yards following good work by Jordan Richards for his second of the afternoon and 23rd in what is fast becoming a remarkable season for the hot shot.

The visitors dominated the second half with Michael Gash striking from close in – reward for another afternoon of graft – for the third and decisive goal. Michael Clunan's flag kick was powerfully headed in by Rory McAuley and deep into stoppage-time, substitute Will Mellors-Blair added the fifth to complete an afternoon of misery for the home side.

A Linnets win on Monday afternoon would guarantee third spot in the table with a game to go and ensure a home play-off semi-final in nine days' time. However, if second-placed Stourbridge drop points at in-form Rushall, Lynn could leapfrog them, ensuring a winner-takes-all-clash in the West Midlands next Saturday in the search of further play-off control.

St Neots: Philip, Hood, Joseph, Miles, Hughes, Shaw, Sutton, Rhiney, Trendall, Bradley, Mutswunguma. Subs not used: Rider, Hudson, Dunnett, McCormack

Lynn: Street, Jones (Barrows 80), Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Richards, Gash (Mellors-Blair 64), Marriott (Hawkins 69), Parker. Subs not used; Henderson, Robinson. Goals: Marriott 5, 20, Gash 53, McAuley 56, Mellors-Blair 90.

Attendance: 320

Ref: Alastair Wilson