'It's all about staying in this league' - Culverhouse won't get carried away ahead of Spennymoor trip

06 September, 2019 - 17:00
The secret is out according to King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse insists the main priority this season for his table-topping side is to preserve their National League North status.

The Linnets have made a superb start to the season with their 3-2 win over Alfreton on Tuesday night taking them to the summit after nine games.

It's early days but hopes are high amongst fans that they can retain their lofty position in the table.

However, Culverhouse insists no-one at The Walks is getting ahead of themselves.

"To be where we are is a phenomenal achievement," said the former Norwich City coach, whose side travel to Spennymoor on Saturday. "But it's all about staying in this league - we're not getting carried away. That's the task this year. If we can get a foothold in this league then we will only get better next year as well."

The Linnets are undefeated in eight games, their only blemish coming on the opening day against Guiseley. Culverhouse's side have been the surprise package of the division so far, but the secret's out now according to the 54-year-old.

"That's gone now - I think everyone has noticed that we're a decent team. As long as we can stay free then we will certainly give it a good go. We are going to get bumps in the road but it's how we respond to that. These boys won't let the town down - they are a pleasure to be around."

Chris Smith is a doubt this afternoon but Rory McAuley will be available as his three-match suspension for his red card against Alfreton doesn't start until after today.

It will only be Spennymoor's second match at home so far this season due to work carried out at The Brewery Field over the summer and Culverhouse is expecting a difficult afternoon.

"They are a good side - they have been playing away from home but I can see them really kicking on," he said. "It's going to be a big challenge for us and we've got to be right physically after a long journey.

"The good thing now is that we haven't got many midweek games so we can go Saturday to Saturday with a bit of rest in between."

